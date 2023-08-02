Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 2 informed that there has been a delay in setting up a state university but now after 50 years, the government has come up with the state university and work has started.

"I understand that as we are doing things, the expectations always go up. But the State University actually should have happened a long time back. So it has started now and for the first part we'll be having the campus or the Office of the State University in Shillong also," said Sangma.

However, the chief minister informed me that the idea to come up with another university at the state level that's not in the cards right now.

He also said that there are a lot of financial impacts and so many other factors the government has to look into.

"Obviously we have to first start the current one, then maybe we can think of the second one. So let us first stabilize the first, see how it moves forward, and set up the campuses in different parts of the state wherever we feel is necessary. And then we can decide on the second phase," added Sangma.