Cabinet minister Renikton Tongkhar on September 19, said that the Meghalaya government is yet to reconstitute the Regional Committees for the Second Phase of Assam-Meghalaya border talks.



Tongkhar who was also the chairman of the West Khasi Hills Regional Committee for the first phase said that it depends on the Chief Minister as to whom he would like to appoint as the chairman.

The second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam held on August 21,with the two states deciding to form three regional committees to resolve issues regarding the remaining disputed areas.

Concerning the delay, he agreed that they are running out of time but is hopeful that they will benefit like in the first phase.

''In this second phase they are hopeful of benefiting and getting the maximum villages of the Langpih area,'' he added.

Asked what is the way forward for the second phase, he said the five principles, based on which the first phase discussions conducted and decisions taken, will remain but he personally feels that the will of the people residing in those areas should be the top priority.