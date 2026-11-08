Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar has announced an annual financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Governor’s Office to the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides to support its activities and youth development programmes across the state.

The announcement was made on November 7 during the organisation’s Foundation Day celebrations and Rajya Puraskar Rally 2026, held at Lok Bhavan in Shillong.

Vijayashankar, who is the Chief Patron of the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, said the assistance would help strengthen the organisation’s programmes and ensure its continued functioning. He noted that institutions engaged in youth development required adequate financial resources to sustain their activities.

Highlighting the role of the Scouts and Guides movement, the Governor said it had contributed to nurturing responsible citizens by promoting discipline, leadership, self-reliance, service and national integration among young people.

He also appreciated the organisation’s programmes, workshops and activities conducted across Meghalaya, particularly the National Level Tribal Meet held in Shillong in 2026, which provided a platform for interaction and cultural understanding among young people.

The Governor also congratulated the Guide Unit of KJP Girls Higher Secondary School on being recognised as a Historical Unit of the Bharat Scouts and Guides during the organisation’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

During the event, Vijayashankar released the BSG flag stickers and presented the Rajya Puraskar certificates to 241 award recipients. The recipients included 77 Scouts, three Rovers and 161 Guides.

Congratulating the awardees, he urged them to uphold the values and motto of the movement and encouraged them to contribute towards building a peaceful, united and developed Meghalaya and India.