Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar has approved February 21, 2025, as the date for the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). The results will be declared on February 24.

The election calendar was finalised by the state cabinet, with a series of important dates outlined. The election notification will be issued on January 27, and candidates will have until February 3 to file their nominations. On the same day, nominations will be scrutinised, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set for February 4.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on January 13, with claims and objections due by January 22. Claims will be processed by January 24, and the final electoral rolls will be published on January 27.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also in charge of district council affairs, confirmed the approval from the Governor and noted that the model code of conduct will come into effect on January 27, following the publication of the election notification.

Political parties have begun announcing their candidates. The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has cleared its list for all 29 constituencies in both councils, while the National People’s Party (NPP) has released its first list of 18 candidates for KHADC and 29 for JHADC. The Khasi Hills National Development Movement (KHNAM) has announced eight candidates for the KHADC elections. Other parties like the United Democratic Party (UDP), Congress, HSPDP, BJP, and Trinamool Congress are yet to declare their candidates.

The current terms of the KHADC and JHADC were extended twice due to the delimitation of constituencies, with the original term set to end in March this year.