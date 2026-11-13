Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar on November 13 attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival at Wangala A'dam in Chibragre, near Tura, marking his first visit to the Garo Hills since assuming office.

Addressing the gathering on the third day of the festival, the Governor congratulated the Garo community and the organisers for sustaining the cultural celebration over five decades. He described Wangala as an important expression of Garo identity, traditions and community spirit.

The Governor announced a contribution of Rs 5 lakh from Lok Bhavan towards the promotion of cultural activities. He also acknowledged an earlier contribution of Rs 3 lakh announced by the State Bank of India manager.

Recalling the festival's beginnings in 1975 with just 10 drums at Chandmari Playground in Tura, Vijayashankar said its growth into the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival reflected the community's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

He noted that the idea of expanding the event to 100 drums was subsequently suggested by then Chief Minister Captain Williamson A Sangma. The festival has since grown into a major cultural gathering, bringing together performers and visitors from across the region.

Describing the sight of 1,000 dancers performing to the rhythm of drums as a remarkable cultural spectacle, the Governor encouraged the organisers to continue expanding the festival and ensure that the tradition is passed on to future generations.

Highlighting its cultural and spiritual significance, he said Wangala was not merely a celebration but also an expression of gratitude to the Almighty for a bountiful harvest and the blessings of nature. He referred to the Garo tradition of offering the first fruits and the first harvest of paddy as a reminder of humility and gratitude.

The Governor also said festivals such as Wangala reflected India's cultural diversity and carried important lessons on community living, respect for nature and environmental harmony.

He thanked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for inviting him to the celebration and congratulated the state government, organising committee and cultural performers for marking the festival's 50-year journey.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma attended the programme as the guest of honour.

The day's celebrations included a prayer led by Rev Donaldwood R Marak, a performance of the Wangala theme song, "Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong", by the Saka Choir, and folk song performances by the Bolabeta Cultural Artists Society of Ranikor and the Kids Wangala Troupe.

A major highlight was the traditional Chachat So·a ceremony, accompanied by the rhythmic performance of a thousand drums. The programme also featured folk song competitions, Serejing Waljan and other cultural activities.

The Golden Jubilee celebration marks 50 years of the Wangala Festival, one of the most prominent cultural festivals of the Garo community.