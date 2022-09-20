The eighth convocation of the Meghalaya University of Science and Technology (USTM) was held on September 20, 2022 in the presence of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and Meghalaya Home and Education Minister Lekmen Rimbui and a galaxy of other dignitaries.

Altogether 1305 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 15 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 775 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees and 515 students were awarded Undergraduate degrees.

Dr N. N. Dutta, Chancellor and eminent ENT specialist of Down Town Hospital has been conferred with the Honorary D.Sc. for his outstanding contribution to the health sector. The same senior journalist and former education minister of Meghalaya, Padma Shri Manas Choudhary was awarded the honorary D Litt for his outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.

Addressing the gathering, USTM Chancellor M Hoque said, “We aspire to become a world class university and appeal to all the stakeholders to join us in our endeavor to transform this university into a world class institution and participate in the nation-building process.”