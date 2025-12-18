Meghalaya Governor calls for shift to birth anniversary celebrations of Khasi literary pioneer Soso Tham

Meghalaya's Governor has proposed a significant change in how the state honours one of its most revered literary figures, suggesting officials commemorate the birth rather than the death of pioneering Khasi poet Soso Tham.

Speaking at the 85th death anniversary observance at the U Soso Tham Auditorium on December 18, Governor CH Vijayshankar argued that marking birth anniversaries holds greater meaning when celebrating eminent personalities. The proposal will be discussed with the Department of Arts and Culture before being presented to the state Cabinet.

The Governor paid tribute to Myllung Soso Tham's lasting impact on Khasi literature and society, laying a wreath at the poet's bust alongside Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai and other officials.

Minister Shullai announced plans to install a bronze statue of the literary giant at the State Central Library, recognising his enduring influence on Khasi cultural identity. He praised Soso Tham's devotion to his community, particularly highlighting Ka Duitara Ksiar, amongst the writer's most celebrated works.

"Few have demonstrated such profound love and dedication towards the community as this pioneer of Khasi literature," Shullai said during the ceremony organised by the Department of Arts and Culture.

The Governor honoured members of Soso Tham's family during the event, which also featured awards for competition participants. Principal Secretary Fredrick R. Kharkongor attended alongside other government officials and dignitaries.

The proposed shift from death to birth anniversary celebrations would mark a new approach to honouring Meghalaya's cultural icons.