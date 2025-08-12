Meghalaya Governor calls for urgent youth engagement as Riti Academy honours five talents

Five exceptional individuals received recognition at the 8th Riti Academy Annual Award Ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Meghalaya, with Governor CH Vijayashankar using the platform to address critical challenges facing the state's youth.

The Governor, who served as chief guest alongside senior officials FR Kharkongor and BDR Tiwari, delivered a sobering message about rising drug abuse, early marriages, and HIV cases among young people. He emphasised the immediate need for constructive opportunities to harness the youth's potential across the state.

"We must take collective responsibility in guiding our young generation towards positive engagement," the Governor stated while interacting with the awardees. His remarks highlighted the ceremony's broader purpose beyond individual recognition, addressing systemic issues affecting Meghalaya's future.

The evening saw diverse talents receiving prestigious awards across creative fields. Dr Mebanlamphang Lyngdoh claimed the Rana Kharkongor Award for excellence in music and literature, while Rangkitbok C. Dohkrut earned the S Quotient Sume Award for literary achievements. Media excellence was recognised through Kyrmenlang Uriah's Sumar Sing Sawian Award.

Visual arts found representation with Ram Kymji receiving the Prithpal Singh Sehdev Award, and digital arts innovation was celebrated through Ricky Paul Marwei's Crystal Gayle Kharnaior Award.

Academy Chairman Raphael Warjri delivered a keynote address paying tribute to the late Satyapal Malik, crediting the former dignitary with advocating for proper premises for the organisation. Warjri acknowledged government support through commissioned artworks and year-round artistic activities, while expressing gratitude for the Governor's contribution of Rs 11,000 cash incentives for each recipient.

The ceremony concluded with an emotional tribute performance by Dalariti G Kharnaior, honouring her late sister, Crystal Gayle Kharnaior, on the eighth anniversary of her passing.