Meghalaya governor calls urgent GHADC session amid CEM confidence crisis

Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar has ordered a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on March 16, following a no-confidence move against Chief Executive Member Albinush R Marak.

Twenty-one council members signed a letter on March 14, claiming Marak had lost the House's support. The District Council Affairs Department notified the session under Rule 36(5) of the 1951 Assam and Meghalaya rules.

It begins at 11 am in Tura's council hall to debate the issue per Rule 22(1), alongside other business.

This political showdown unfolds against a volatile backdrop. Last month, Marak's notification barring non-tribals from GHADC polls sparked fierce protests in West Garo Hills and nearby areas. Violence erupted, with arson, vandalism, and clashes, leaving two dead from police firing and many injured.

Authorities imposed curfews, deployed security forces, and eased restrictions briefly for essentials. Officials report ongoing monitoring to prevent further escalation.