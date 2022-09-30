Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on September 30 said that he will not join any political party or fight elections after stepping down from his current position, putting a stop to rumours that he will join the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Malik's term as governor of Meghalaya will end on September 30.

Malik also informed reporters about his post-retirement intentions and said, "I have no plans as of now. I will only participate in events that are linked to farmers. I will not join a political party or run for office."

Following an advertisement which showed that he will participate in a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Shamli district on October 3 and share the platform with RLD chairman Jayant Chaudhary, people were speculating that the senior leader might join the RLD.

"The Shamli meeting was supposed to be a non-political one convened for the sake of farmers. But it has been cancelled in view of Section 144 there," he clarified.

Despite being governor, Malik was in the headline for his support for farmers protesting the Centre's three agricultural laws and for putting the government on trial.

He also brought up allegations of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. On September 30, 2017, Malik was named governor of Bihar. In August 2018, he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, and in 2020, to Meghalaya.

He was born on July 24, 1946, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat area, and has worked for the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, the Congress, the Janata Dal, the Lok Dal, and the Samajwadi Party before joining the BJP.

He was elected MP from the Aligarh parliamentary constituency in 1989 and a Rajya Sabha member from 1980 to 1989.