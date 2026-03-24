Meghalaya Governor clears law barring non-tribals from contesting GHADC polls

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on March 24 approved a new legislation passed by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) barring non-tribals from contesting the council elections, officials said.

The council on Monday cleared an amendment mandating that only members of Scheduled Tribes (ST) can contest the polls, effectively ending the participation of non-tribals in the tribal body’s elections after over seven decades.

The April 10 elections to the GHADC were earlier postponed following incidents of violence in parts of the Garo Hills region, prompting a review of legal and administrative provisions related to the polls.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the governor’s approval of the amended rules requiring candidates to possess valid ST certificates to contest the elections.

“I would like to thank the Hon’ble Governor for approving the amended rules, making it mandatory for candidates to have ST certificates to contest the GHADC elections,” Sangma said.

He added that the move would strengthen the legal framework governing the elections and remove any ambiguity regarding eligibility criteria.

Officials said the legislation aims to reinforce existing provisions and safeguard the rights and representation of indigenous tribal communities in the Garo Hills.

The GHADC, constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, is responsible for protecting the customs, traditions and governance systems of the tribal population in the region.

Officials maintained that the amendment was intended to ensure that the benefits and representation meant for the tribal Garo community are preserved in accordance with the law.