Meghalaya Governor first to enrol as state rolls out digital Census push

Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on May 1, became the first person to enrol as the state initiated its push towards a fully digital Census, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is expected to complete his enrolment later in the day.

The Governor carried out his registration in the presence of senior officials, marking the formal launch of the initiative aimed at ensuring seamless data collection and greater public participation.

Calling upon citizens to take part in the process, Vijayashankar said the transition to a digital platform would make the Census more accessible, efficient and transparent.

“A digital Census is a step forward in making governance more responsive and data-driven. I urge all citizens to actively participate in this initiative for the benefit of the state and the nation,” he said.

He emphasised that accurate and comprehensive data is crucial for effective planning and implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes.

Officials said the digital initiative is part of preparations for Census 2027 and is designed to simplify enumeration while improving the accuracy and reliability of data collection.

The digital format is expected to minimise manual errors, enable real-time data capture and make the process more convenient for citizens, they added.