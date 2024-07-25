Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan met with a delegation led by former minister Dr KC Boro at Raj Bhavan on July 24, addressing a disturbing case of sexual assault against two minor tribal girls from the Koch community.

The incident, which occurred on April 16 in Ampati, South West Garo Hills District, has sparked outrage and calls for justice. Boro, accompanied by members of the Meghalaya Koch Women Welfare Association (MKWWA), presented a memorandum to the governor detailing the case and its impact on the community.

Governor Chauhan, expressing deep concern over the incident, announced immediate financial assistance of 50,000 rupees from his discretionary grant for one of the victims. This gesture comes as the victims seek the maximum compensation of 10 lakh rupees allowed under the Victim Compensation Scheme 2022.

The safety and security of all citizens, especially women and children, is paramount, Governor Chauhan stated. He assured the delegation that he would engage with relevant authorities to ensure swift action and justice for the victims.

The meeting also touched upon broader issues affecting the region's aggrieved communities. Governor Chauhan emphasised the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future and pledged his support in addressing these concerns.