Meghalaya Governor inaugurates mobile food processing unit developed by NECTAR and CSIR-CFTRI to empower northeast farmers

The Mobile Food Processing Unit (MPU)was formally inaugurated today by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, Shri C. H.Vijayashankarin the presence of Director General, NECTAR, Shillong, Dr. Arun K Sarma, Director CSIR-CFTRI Mysuru Dr. Giridhar Pravatham, and distinguished dignitaries of the State and Central Government at Lok Bhavan, Shillong. The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in strengthening institutional infrastructure and advancing collaborative development efforts in the NER particularly for farmer community.





The MPU is a multi-optional technology intervention for the processing of fruits and vegetables which enables doorstep “processing on wheels” option to small and marginal farmers. MPU carries micro/small fully equipped processing equipment for processing of the farm produce items.





The project has been jointly developed by the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under Ministry of Science & Technology Govt. of India and CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, reflecting a strong spirit of partnership and shared commitment toward innovation, efficiency, and service delivery for the welfare of the North Eastern farmers.



The establishment of the MPU is expected to enhance operational capabilities in terms of product output and support various initiatives aimed at benefiting stakeholders and the wider community. Such initiatives play a crucial role in promoting modernization, improving institutional capacity, and fostering sustainable development for the rural community.





Dignitaries present at the event such as from the Directorate of Food Processing, Meghalaya; the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture, Govt of Meghalaya; MSRLS; NERCRMS; IBSD, etc. lauded the successful completion of the project and highlighted its potential to serve as an important platform for future cooperation. They also acknowledged the dedication of all teams and partners who contributed to bringing the project to fruition.





The event concluded with a guided walkthrough of the MPU facility and flagging off by the Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, in presence of large section of farmers where attendees were briefed on its features, objectives, and expected impact.

