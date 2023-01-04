Meghalaya Governor Brigadier Dr BD Mishra (Retd), who convened a review meeting with West Garo Hills department heads on January 3 at Circuit House, urged officials to work together to ensure the availability of essential food commodities for people.

His remarks were made in the context of the state's shortage of various essential commodities such as vegetables, meat, and other products, as highlighted in a PowerPoint presentation of district profiles.

Mishra advised district officials to work together to reduce the amount of shortfall and to take immediate steps to increase production while also overseeing various development projects in the region.

The governor, who wished everyone a Happy New Year, also emphasized the responsibilities of officers, who are expected to carry out their duties with perseverance, commitment, and accountability.

He also reminded them to work for the benefit and welfare of the people of the state, as well as to help raise the region's living standards.

The Governor also met with Garo Hills Autonomous District Council members (GHADC) and instructed them to use 100 per cent of the available funds within a specified time frame while focusing on quality work.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, Swapnil Tembe, the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, provided an overview of the administration's activities and accomplishments.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of GHADC, Albinush R Marak, executive members of the Council, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, VS Rathore, Additional Deputy Commissioners of the district, and heads of all departments in the West Garo Hills district, among others.

Prior to the meeting, the Governor attended a function at NEHU's Tura campus and reviewed a status report on construction work at the proposed site.

During his visit to the NEHU Tura campus, the Governor virtually inaugurated a 94-room, double-bedded girls' hostel on university grounds.