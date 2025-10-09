Meghalaya governor Vijayashankar honoured with Kaveri Prashasti award

Meghalaya governor CH Vijayashankar, received the Kaveri Prashasti Award during a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Shillong. The honour was presented by Dr Sri Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji, head of Sri Durdandeshwara Mahanta Shivayogi Math in Mandya district and Sri DMS Chandravana Ashrama in Srirangapatna, Karnataka.

The award recognises Governor Vijayashankar’s outstanding contributions to public service and leadership. Among those present were Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak, and Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed, along with senior officials and invited guests.

Accepting the award, Governor Vijayashankar expressed gratitude to Swamiji for the honour and commended his contributions to education, healthcare, peacebuilding, and spiritual service. “The Kaveri Prashasti Award holds deep meaning,” he said. “Like the River Kaveri that sustains life, it reminds us to continue serving with purity and purpose.”

He revealed that this was the first award he had accepted in his 69 years, calling it a shared recognition for the entire state of Meghalaya. “This award is not mine alone; it belongs to the people of Meghalaya,” he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the Governor, describing the recognition as a testament to his humility, integrity, and lifelong dedication to public service. He also lauded Swamiji for his nationwide efforts in promoting education, health, environmental awareness, and spiritual welfare.

“This honour will inspire many, especially the youth, to serve with sincerity and compassion,” Sangma remarked.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the organisers, acknowledging the dignitaries and attendees for making the ceremony a memorable and meaningful occasion.