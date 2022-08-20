All India Trinamool Congress (Meghalaya) parliamentary party Chief Dr. Mukul Sangma on Saturday slammed the current Meghalaya government, claiming that it has denied its youth the right kind of education, better quality education, and has disrupted business.

He said we built a state which could provide equal opportunities for all our beloved people across the state , irrespective of cast, creed, and community.

Sangma criticised the government for not providing equal opportunities to the students of the state which has led the students to go to other countries to pursue further education.

He claimed that the money provided by the central government for education improvement was diverted and misused by the current administration.

It was also alleged that the government had failed to complete the medical colleges that were to be completed in spite of having the money (Shillong and Tura).

The government has received 172 crores from the government of India but has mismanaged the finances of the state.

He criticised the government for failing to provide job opportunities for young people and talked about the vacant positions that were not filled by the government because of its misutilizing the funds that are allotted for salaries.

Sangma questioned the ruling party about the budget that was passed by the assembly. He asked whether in education, money was allotted to pay the salaries of the teachers.

The former Congress Legislative Party leader urged the state to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC).