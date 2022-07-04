Considering the indefinite sit-in-protest of ad hoc teachers, Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the enhancement of Grant In Aid to Ad hoc School Teachers. For the Higher Secondary under sections and Science Teachers, the enhancement will be Rs 9000, and for the UP, LP, Hindi, and 4th Teachers of the SSA, the enhancement will be Rs 6,000.

Through this, Teachers of Higher Secondary Schools will get Rs 33,000, Secondary Schools will get Rs 29,000, and Science Teachers will get Rs 31,000. The other category of UP Teachers will get Rs 22,000, LP Teachers will get Rs 18,000, Hindi Teachers will get Rs 18,000 and the 4th Teachers of the SSA will get ₹18,000. The total impact of this decision will be Rs 100 Crores (approx) annually on the Government expenditure.

"We have chosen to sit and wait till the cabinet approves our demand to increase teacher salaries by Rs 18,000 and 5% yearly increment for all ad-hoc categories, as well as upgrade ad-hoc schools to deficit-grant schools," stated the Federation of School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) on Saturday.



The Cabinet also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Professions, Trades, Callings, and Employment Tax Act. This will make registration mandatory for all. For Schedule Areas, it will be done by District Councils and for Non-Schedule Areas, it will be done by the Taxation Dept.

It needs mention here that anyone with an income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh will not have to pay the tax that earlier applied to individuals with incomes below Rs 50,000.