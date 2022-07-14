The Meghalaya government has launched 5 online services as part of its e-governance initiatives.

Taking to Twitter CM Sangma said, “At the DC’s Conference today, we launched 5 online services. It has been the effort of my Govt. to make services accessible to the people as part of our e-governance initiatives. Happy to announce the following online services.”

"At the DCDConference today, we launched 5 online services. It has been the effort of my Govt. to make services accessible to the people as part of our e-governance initiatives. Happy to announce the following online services:@AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/vrquU4HRZO", he said.

The conference emphasized the implementation of both state and central schemes strategies, and methods to enhance delivery mechanisms through policy changes and policy flexibility as well as through the use of the tool to promote delivery mechanisms at the grassroots level.

The new services are as under:

The CM's Social Assistance Scheme for Persons with Disabilities aims to provide social security through financial assistance in the form of monthly pension of Rs 500 to PwDs with 40% or above degree of disability.

Online Citizen-Centric Service for Ration Card. Ration Cards Management System (RCMS) is a part of the whole digitally-enabled PDS & will allow citizens to modify family details, Aadhaar seeding, transfer/surrender of Ration Cards

National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) to enable citizens to register land documents with the Registering Authority, for the purpose of conservation of evidence, assurance of title, publicity of documents & prevention of fraud.

Online Booking of e-Tickets for MTC Bus services that will provide potential tourists and travelers ready access to schedules and routes, book e-tickets, pay online and will keep travelers up-to-date through SMS/email alerts.

Online Submission of Annual Property Returns for government employees of the following cadres MCS,MPS,MFS, MSS, etc for filing both Movable & Immovable Property Returns online.