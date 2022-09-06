As traffic has become a menace in the state, the Meghalaya government is all set to introduce cable cars to decongest traffic in the city.

These cable cars and other measures are being taken up under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Programme (MITP), informed Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong.

“We have already put in place the project management consultants (PMCs), who are looking into all the details, and ultimately they will come up with DPRs and then the government will give necessary sanction, and then work will start,” he said.

On August 29, the Meghalaya High Court emphasized that ropeways and cable cars have to be looked into upon an expert proposal being prepared for it to be financially assessed and, if feasible, implemented as part of a long-term solution to the congestion problem.

The state had informed that external aid agencies have already been approached but several other agencies are available both to conduct feasibility studies and to fund the projects.

The court further stated that band-aid solutions may be necessary since at present the traffic comes to a standstill at several places, particularly the vehicles coming in from and going to Guwahati and near the Police Bazar area.

In the context of preparing a long-term plan, the immediate necessary measures should not be abandoned, it had asserted.