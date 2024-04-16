In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the District Election Officer of East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, has invoked Section 135 B of The Representation of The People Act, 1951, to announce a district-wide holiday.

On April 19 (Friday), all District Government Offices and Educational Institutions in East Khasi Hills District will remain closed. This decision aims to facilitate voters' participation in the electoral process by providing them with the opportunity to exercise their franchise without hindrance.

Moreover, the declaration extends to include industrial undertakings, establishments governed by the N.I. Act, 1881, shops, and those operating on a shift basis. Additionally, daily wage and casual workers, including those working outside the constituency, are entitled to a paid holiday on this date.

The directive reflects the administration's proactive measures to uphold the democratic rights of citizens in East Khasi Hills District, Shillong.