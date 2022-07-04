Most health centres in remote regions of Meghalaya are vulnerable to climate change, harming the well-being of patients, auxiliary nurses, and midwives who maintain and manage the facilities.

Therefore, Meghalaya’s government plans to develop 75 new health centres in remote areas that will be resilient to adverse weather conditions.

The state government has entrusted Sauramandala Foundation with capacity building and design, while Selco Foundation would be the project's technical partner.

To combat the extreme cold, heavy winds, earthquakes, and landslides, sustainable designs in renewable energy and water conservation will be included in the structures.

The health centres will be constructed to use as little energy as possible for lighting and ventilation and will be supported with solar electricity and energy-efficient appliances.

“This partnership between the Government of Meghalaya, Sauramandala Foundation (on-ground partner), and SELCO Foundation (technical knowledge partner) seeks to create a scalable model for the facilities to be, resilient and strongly equipped to meet the needs of the poorest communities,” a Sauramandala Foundation official said.