Meghalaya govt postpones April 10 GHADC polls after violence in Garo Hills

The government of Meghalaya has decided to postpone the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) following recent violence in the region that claimed two lives.



Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the Garo Hills.



“Looking at the current situation in Garo Hills and understanding the difficulties people are facing at the moment, the Government of Meghalaya has decided to postpone GHADC elections,” Sangma said in a video message on Wednesday.



Officials said the situation in West Garo Hills district remained calm but tense, with the district administration extending curfew until midnight of March 13.



Authorities have also continued the suspension of mobile internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.



The decision to defer the polls comes after two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for the council elections in the Chibinang area.



According to Abraham T Sangma, the incident occurred during the filing of nominations for the local council polls.