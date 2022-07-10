The Meghalaya transport department has prohibited the use of two-wheelers (bikes and scooters) as taxis in Shillong, both online and offline.

“As per sub-section (1) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 two-wheelers operating as Taxi service availing online or offline method eg., Rapido Uber, etc, with the use of motorcycle are prohibited to ply for the purpose of ferrying passengers. Strict action shall be taken against those violators of the said Act”, a notification issued by the office of the Regional Transport Authority Board stated.

Meanwhile, Thma U Rangli Juki expressed his displeasure, saying that at a time when unemployment is on the rise, such app-based taxi services have come as a welcome relief to many unemployed youths.

"This will deprive the opportunity to earn a living. As a result, we demand that this order be withdrawn immediately", he further added.

"The government has failed to develop job possibilities for the state's youth." "We demand that the Meghalaya government instead ensure that drivers of such app-based services receive all rights and advantages from the companies, including PF, insurance, and paid leave allowances," TUR added.