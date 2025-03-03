Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed the Assembly today that the proposal for the creation of Laskein Civil Sub-Division is currently under examination by the government.

Responding to a question from MLA Nujorki Sungoh during the Budget Session, Tynsong remained vague on the timeline, saying that there was no specific timeline but assured that the government would examine the proposal and take the issue seriously.

Sungoh pointed out that the government's response has remained unchanged since 2018, despite Laskein meeting the necessary criteria for upgradation. The area has a population of 1.25 lakh, 15,000 households, and spans 500 sq km.

Tynsong revealed that the government had written to all departments in 2021 seeking detailed reports for the sub-division’s creation. However, while some departments submitted their reports, most are yet to comply.

If approved, the civil sub-division would enhance administrative services in Laskein, reducing the need for residents to travel to district headquarters for official matters.