Meghalaya govt to award laptops to meritorious class 10, 12 students

The Meghalaya government will award laptops to meritorious students who passed the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to a public notice issued by the Directorate of Information Technology and Communications (DITC), students who passed the MBOSE SSLC, MBOSE HSSLC, ICSE, ISC and CBSE examinations in 2026 and fulfilled the prescribed eligibility criteria will be considered for the award.

In the case of ICSE, ISC and CBSE students, only those who appeared for the examinations from schools affiliated with their respective boards and located within Meghalaya will be eligible.

The provisional list of eligible meritorious students has been uploaded on the DITC website. Students whose names have been included in the list but who have not received any communication regarding the award have been asked to approach the Directorate of Information Technology and Communications with their original marksheets, valid photo identity proof and other relevant supporting documents for verification.

Students may submit their queries or objections in writing to the directorate on or before September 3, 2026.

The online registration portal for the laptop award will remain open from August 3 to September 3, 2026, the notice stated.