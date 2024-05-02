Meghalaya government has initiated a re-verification process following allegations raised by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) concerning the authenticity of a recent response to an RTI query. The query, directed to the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and Urban Affairs department, disclosed that out of 342 families residing in the Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong, 148 were identified as illegal settlers.

The HYC, upon receiving the response from the SMB office, promptly sought the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong. Allegations surfaced suggesting discrepancies between the disclosed number of families and the figures presented in an affidavit submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, where 342 families were claimed to reside.

Tynsong acknowledged the concerns raised by HYC, indicating the need for re-verification. He directed the SMB CEO and Director of Urban Affairs to review the matter and provide clarifications. Expressing skepticism, he cited past instances where RTI responses differed from official records, emphasizing the importance of ensuring accuracy.

The government has scheduled a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on May 7 to discuss the relocation of residents from Them Iew Mawlong, amidst ongoing scrutiny over the settlement's legality and population figures.