Meghalaya’s CM-MGMP rocks India Gate, showcases hill sounds in heart of Delhi

As dusk fell over the capital, the India Gate lawns transformed into a vibrant soundscape echoing the heartbeat of Meghalaya. The Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP) took center stage, lighting up Delhi with soulful performances by artists drawn from the remote corners and buzzing towns of the hill state.

The open-air celebration was more than a music show — it was a moment of cultural assertion, grassroots pride, and artistic brilliance. Delhiites and tourists gathered in large numbers to witness an unforgettable fusion of traditional folk, contemporary rhythms, and indigenous voices that resonated with the identity and aspirations of Meghalaya.

Launched in 2022 and reimagined as CM–MGMP in 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the ₹69 crore initiative has so far supported over 7,750 artists with more than 13,000 performances. It aims to create a structured music economy, giving tribal and local artists a platform to shine, earn, and inspire.

Featured performers included:

Skubo Project – A youth-led Garo fusion collective blending tradition with modern beats

The Lynx – A reggae-inspired group from Jowai, bringing mellow grooves to the capital

Chegim Durama – A lyrical powerhouse from Tura known for emotional storytelling through song

Elena Sohktung & Band – An Indie-folk group from the Khasi Hills captivating with melody and message

These artists performed not just at India Gate but also at Dilli Haat, engaging audiences across two major cultural hotspots in the city. Their music spoke of hills and heritage, of modern dreams and ancient rhythms.

Visitors to the festival were also treated to a taste of Meghalaya’s famed pineapples and other local delicacies, completing a sensory journey through the northeastern state.

Initially launched as Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project in 2022, the scheme was revamped in 2025 into the Chief Minister’s MGMP — becoming one of India’s most ambitious music-driven social empowerment models. With an aim of hosting over 38,000 live shows, average artist incomes pegged at ₹10,000 per show, and an expanding artist ecosystem, the initiative is offering local musicians voice, value, and visibility on a national scale.

The India Gate performance marks another milestone in Meghalaya’s mission to mainstream its music and celebrate its cultural power — one note, one beat, and one story at a time.