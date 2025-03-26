The Meghalaya Cabinet, on March 26, approved a unique proposal for the purchase of a building in Bangalore to provide accommodation for visitors from Meghalaya, particularly students.

The building, located in the city, will feature separate dormitories for boys and girls, each with a capacity to accommodate 50 individuals.

The initiative aims to ease challenges pertaining to accommodation faced by visitors, especially students, from Meghalaya who travel to Bangalore for educational purposes and other engagements.

Earlier during the Cabinet meet, the Cabinet approved the relocation of the Police Reserve in Shillong to Tynring, part of the New Shillong Township (NST).

A 50-acre area will be allocated for the establishment of the new Police Reserve, which will also play a crucial role in connecting the Administrative City and Knowledge City within NST.