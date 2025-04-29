The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has called for an immediate investigation into alleged widespread fraud in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in Demdema Block of West Garo Hills district.

In a letter to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, CoMSO highlighted concerns about "large-scale embezzlement of public funds", particularly in non-tribal Village Employment Councils (VECs) and Muslim-dominated villages.

"It has come to our collective attention, through verified data and grassroots-level reports, that an alarming and unprecedented number of fake and illegal job cards have been issued under the Block between 2020-2021 to 2024-2025," the organisation stated.

According to CoMSO, their investigation revealed multiple violations of MGNREGA guidelines, which stipulate that only one person from each household can be employed under the scheme. The organisation claims to have found instances where multiple job cards were issued to the same household and even to non-residents.

The letter specifically mentioned Muslim-dominated VECs, including Bhangarpar and Bangalkhata, where the number of job cards issued allegedly "far exceeded the actual population in these areas." CoMSO also pointed to "cases of minor children being listed as job card holders" and wages being credited to ineligible individuals through manipulated accounts.

The organisation has named a Data Entry Operator, Dildar Attaullah Reza, as allegedly being involved in the fraudulent practices, calling for "urgent and thorough scrutiny" of his role.

CoMSO has demanded several immediate actions, including:

- A high-level magisterial or judicial inquiry into the alleged embezzlement

- Investigation into wrongful issuance of job cards beyond electoral rolls

- Suspension of implicated officials pending inquiry

- A comprehensive audit of all job cards and wage disbursements over the past five years

- Legal prosecution against those found guilty

- Implementation of institutional reforms to prevent future fraud

The organisation described the irregularities as "a direct assault on the spirit of the MGNREGA Act, which was envisioned to uplift the rural poor with dignity and fairness."