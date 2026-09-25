Meghalaya groups oppose Centre's decision to keep banks open on September 27

Several social organisations in Meghalaya have opposed the Centre's decision to keep banks open on Sunday, September 27, warning of protests if banks carry out regular operations on the day.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) said Sunday holds particular religious and social significance in the predominantly Christian state and urged banks to reconsider the decision.

Issuing what it described as a “final notice” to banks, CoMSO general secretary Balkarin Ch Marak said the organisation would mobilise people and its constituent organisations against banks that open for regular operations on Sunday.

“People of the state will not accept its disregard in the name of administrative convenience,” Marak said.

CoMSO said Sunday is traditionally observed as a day of worship as well as family and community life in Meghalaya. The organisation urged banks to respect what it described as the state's distinct religious and social character.

The Centre has directed banks to remain open on September 27 ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30.

According to the 2011 Census, Christians constitute 74.59 per cent of Meghalaya's population.