Geological Survey of India (GSI) explorers have made a breakthrough, uncovering ancient fossils in Tolegre, South Garo Hills of Meghalaya. Estimated to be around 35-40 million years old, these fossils await further examination to determine their exact species.

Discovered during the Core Geo Expedition's exploration earlier this year, the fossils were found in the remote Gongdap village near Tolegre.

The Core Geo Expedition team, including Tudor Tamas, Milton Sangma, and Salban Manda, expressed the rarity of the find, speculating it could be linked to the genera Rhodocetus or Amulocetus (now extinct), considered ancestors of modern whales.

The GSI team is set to return to the site for further investigation, marking a significant milestone in paleontological research within India.