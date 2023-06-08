The president of the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) Ardent M Basaiamoit expressed that halting of job recruitment procedures will affect the unemployed youth of the state.

The VPP chief was the frontman in demanding that the government should put the recruitment process on hold till the reservation policy is sorted out.

However, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma yesterday said that the state government will move forward with the job recruitment process post-amendment of the Office Memorandum (OM) 2022 for the reservation roster.

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The Chief Minister said that job recruitment cannot be stopped as it will affect the age of youths applying for employment in government posts.

VPP chief Ardent while speaking to reporters on Wednesday said that with the amendment of the Office Memorandum, the recruitment process will be justifiably to all job seekers from all communities not like in the previous years.



Being an opposition party in the Assembly doesn’t mean that the Party wants to oppose to all government functioning, but to keep checks so the government is on the right track.

Ardent said that the VPP has been demanding to halt all recruitment procedures and the government has listened, but to put on hold to it is not very easy. However, Ardent reiterates that the amendment of the OM will solve all the issues of the job-seeking youth of the state.