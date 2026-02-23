Meghalaya hands over 66 acres near Umiam Lake for 5-star resort, projects Rs 1,982 cr revenue

The Meghalaya government has handed over 66 acres of land near Umiam Lake in Ri-Bhoi District to Indian Hotels Company Limited — the Tata Group's hospitality arm — for the development of a five-star Taj Resort and Spa, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told the state assembly on Monday.

The disclosure came in response to a starred question by MLA Adelbert Nongrum, who sought details of the land transaction and the financial terms involved.

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, responding on the government's behalf, said the annual revenue share and lease rent from the project is expected to begin at Rs 4.47 crore in its first year of operation, rising to Rs 7.42 crore by the fifth year and Rs 9.46 crore by the tenth year. Over a 60-year period, the cumulative revenue is estimated at Rs 1,981.65 crore.

In addition, Taj Hotels will pay a one-time upfront premium of ₹8 crore to the state government upon implementation of the project.

The government confirmed that 266.28 acres of land near the lake remains with the state after the handover. Shira said there are plans to develop parks and recreational facilities on the remaining land for mid-range and low-end tourists as well as local residents.