Meghalaya hands over land for major five-star project in Tura to boost Garo Hills tourism

Meghalaya government, on February 11, handed over land for a Holiday Inn Resort in Tura, marking the sixth five-star hospitality project currently in development across the state and signalling a renewed push to expand high-end tourism beyond Shillong.

The project, to be managed by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), will redevelop the existing state-owned Polo Orchid property under a public-private partnership model. With an investment of Rs 130 crore by the private partner, it is set to become the first five-star hotel in Tura and the wider Garo Hills region.

The move reflects a sharp shift in the state’s hospitality landscape. Meghalaya had no five-star hotels in 2020. Two premium properties — Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong and Vivanta — are now operational, while three others, including Aurika by Lemon Tree Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort in Sohra and Taj Umiam Resort and Spa, are in various stages of development.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma described the project as part of a larger economic strategy rather than a standalone hospitality venture. “Hotels are part of a larger infrastructure,” he said, adding that development involves “building an ecosystem and investing in every sector.”

Referring to the government’s economic roadmap, he noted that when the administration assumed office, the state economy was valued at less than $4 billion and is now “almost touching $7 billion”.

He reiterated the long-term target of transforming Meghalaya into a $150 billion economy by 2047, stating, “This is not just a five-star hotel, we are talking about the larger growth story of Tura, Garo Hills and Meghalaya.”

Tourism Minister Timothy Shira said the land handover marked an important step for the sector, describing tourism as “one key economic driver of the state”. He added that Garo Hills has the potential to emerge as a strong eco-tourism destination and highlighted the 70 per cent subsidy under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission to support local entrepreneurs.

Officials said the upcoming resort is expected to generate direct and indirect employment while improving tourism infrastructure in a region often described as underexplored despite its ecological and cultural assets.

A representative of InterContinental Hotels Group said the company is committed to contributing to the state’s economic development and expanding its footprint in the Northeast.

The Tura project is being seen as a test case for whether premium hospitality can anchor broader economic activity in Garo Hills and reduce the concentration of high-value tourism in the capital.