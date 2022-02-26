A video of a hardworking police officer clearing the traffic during rain came in light on Saturday morning. The video was posted by a Twitter user called deepraj Sangma. As per sources, the police officer was from West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya.

People are praising the police officer for doing his job without caring about the rain. Natizens called him a hero who does his job ethically and without bias day in and day out.

The police officer from West Garo Hill district of Meghalaya stood as an example of a responsible policeman who honor his sworn vow to serve and protect the nation. Who wear their badge with utmost faith in themselves and are polite towards everyone in the community.

"Kudos to West Garo Hills Police for showing such exemplary dedication in the service of the people. Well done!", Tweets Meghalaya police.

The video of the police officer will inspire many people who don't have any idea how hard it is to work as a police. The country and its people needs to realise how hardworking police have delivered babies safely, pulled a person out from a burning car, jumped into a house fire to save people's lives, dived into cold, dirty waters to save the life of a drowning victim and rushed into an ongoing shooter situation to save countless lives. Who hardly have received a recognition, awards, or enough media coverage for their heroics.