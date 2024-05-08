The contentious relocation of the Harijan Colony residents in the state has hit a snag over the conflicting numbers of families eligible for resettlement. The state government will hold one more meeting with colony leaders in June to reconcile the divergent claims.

A discussion between Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar, the Advocate General, officials, and the Harijan Colony representatives on May 7 failed to reach a consensus, with the latter seeking a month's extension before finalising the relocation plan.

At the heart of the controversy is the vast gap between the government's figures and those cited by the colony leaders. While RTI replies peg the eligible families at 194, the Harijan Panchayat Committee maintains a staggering 347 families require relocation.

Tynsong attributed the confusion to a devastating 1996 fire at Them Iew Mawlong that destroyed most quarters, including crucial documents verifying residency status.

"In 2008-09, the urban affairs director ordered MUDA to resurvey families in Them Metor," he said, adding the final tally hinges on the ongoing verification exercise.

The deputy CM stressed the government's obligation to adhere to the Manual Scavengers Act while undertaking the relocation sensitive exercise.