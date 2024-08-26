The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), on August 26 urged the state government for more time to respond to the blueprint regarding the relocation of 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

The committee's appeal came after the Meghalaya government have given them 15-days time to make a decision and communicate the same to the authorities.

In a statement, HPC Secretary Gurjit Singh said that after the meeting which was held with the Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the committee had emphasised that the 15-days time period is insufficient to hold consultations with the highest authorities of the Sikh community.

Singh added, “We intend to seek the counsel of the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and other senior community organisations and leaders. Their guidance is crucial."

Furthermore, the HPC secretary said, “Given the current engagements and prior commitments of the Sikh religious leadership, they have indicated that they will not be available for consultations for the next two to three weeks.”

The letter also suggested that the committee requested that the next meeting on this issue be scheduled around the last week of September as they are hopeful of coming with a solution by then.

It must be mentioned that earlier, the Harijan committee had accepted the blueprint for the relocation of the 342 families.

Furthermore, Dhar had earlier added that no organisations from outside Meghalaya would be allowed to have a say in the issue as it is "between the government and the HPC."