After members of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met with Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on September 25, they expressed confidence that the matter regarding the relocation of 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong would be resolved before the government's decision to implement the relocation.

To reach a solution, the Meghalaya Chief Secretary has been directed to submit a report outlining the outcome of the meeting so that the government can make a decision on the final blueprint for the relocation.

According to media reports, Jagmohan Singh, an activist of SGPC termed the meeting "constructive" and expressed hope over a solution to the matter.

Earlier, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had on August 26 urged the state government for more time to respond to the blueprint regarding the relocation of 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

The committee's appeal came after the Meghalaya government have given them 15-days time to make a decision and communicate the same to the authorities.

In a statement, HPC Secretary Gurjit Singh said that after the meeting which was held with the Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the committee had emphasised that the 15-days time period is insufficient to hold consultations with the highest authorities of the Sikh community.