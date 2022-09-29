The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on September 29 met the Government officials and discussed a detailed presentation for the proposed relocation of 342 Harijan families living in Thew Ïewmawlong, Shillong.

This is the third meeting between HPC and the Meghalaya Government headed by the Chairperson of the High Level Committee (HLC) and Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong, Minister Incharge of MUDA, Sniawbhalang Dhar and other government dignitaries at the Shillong Secretariat Conference Room.

After the meeting, Tynsong informed that a detailed presentation was given to the HPC on the proposed relocation plot in the existing quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board or SMB at Bishop cotton Road.

While speaking to media, HPC Secretary, Gurjit Singh said that the meeting went well and it was held to discuss on the blueprint prepared by the government and would only be able to say much once they get a look at the blueprint and discuss with other families.

He also said the eight points that they had raised in their earlier representation to the government has been denied.

“The government wants to settle them in a multi-storey building and that is something which has to be decided among the residence whether they all agree to it or not,” he added.