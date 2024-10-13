While Meghalaya's Harijan colony residents anticipate their relocation, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) criticised the state government for the delay in finding a resolution to the matter.

This comes after the government announced plans to demolish the Gurdwara and a temple in Them Iew Mawlong.

According to media reports, Gurjit Singh, the HPC Secretary stated that the committee had expressed willingness to consider the relocation plan of the government, however, the matter has only been pending.

Earlier last month, Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang had informed that the state government is planning to allot land adjacent to the locality for the relocation of 342 families.

Speaking to reporters, Wahlang stated that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was likely to meet Union Defence Minister to discuss the allocation of land.

Plans to relocate the families in the colony surfaced after violent clashes had erupted in 2018, following which a committee was formed to assess the relocation of the members.