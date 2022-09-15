Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday informed the assembly that the state has 36 Lower Primary schools without any teachers.

While replying to a question raised by Rangsakona legislator Zenith Sangma in the Assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday, the Education Minister said that the reason for these schools not having teachers is either due to retirement, transfers, or resignation of incumbent teachers.

“We have approved for rationalization to post the teachers. We have given permission to the SDSEOs of Mawkyrwat, Mawshynrut, Mairang, Nongpoh, Baghmara, Resubelpara, and others to rationalize and post the teachers wherever the schools are teacherless”, he added.

Expressing concern, Zenith questioned the failure of the government to appoint teachers on a contractual basis in such schools to ensure the continuation of education for the students.

“The rationalization why it (is) still in the future tense. I feel it should be done immediately to protect the interest of the students as we cannot deprive a single child (of the right to education)”, he said.

On this, the education minister said that the problem has happened in the midst of the recruitment process were due to the recent judgment of the Meghalaya High Court, the department has to prepare a roster system.

“We hope we will be able to do this process at the earliest. We are also trying to look within the parameters of the legal framework on whether there is any scope for the temporary appointment of teachers”, he said.

Meanwhile, North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum also expressed concern over the delay in the appointment of full-fledged principals in as many as 15 higher secondary schools.