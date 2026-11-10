Thousands of people gathered at the P A Sangma Integrated Sports Complex in Tura on November 9 for a live praise and worship concert featuring seven-time Grammy Award-winning gospel musician Israel Houghton and his band, New Breed.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma shared details of the event on November 10, describing the gathering as an evening of praise and worship that brought together thousands of people.

"The entire stadium came alive in worship as thousands joined together in one voice," Sangma said, describing the event as a memorable experience.

The concert also highlighted Meghalaya's longstanding association with music and the influence of the Church in nurturing the state's musical culture.

Houghton is an American contemporary Christian singer, songwriter, producer and worship leader known for blending gospel, soul and contemporary worship music. He has worked with New Breed for more than two decades, building an international following through gospel albums and live performances. The group is known for its multicultural approach to worship music and collaborations across different musical traditions.