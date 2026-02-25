Meghalaya has highest HIV caseload in India; over 10,000 on treatment, says minister

Meghalaya currently has the highest HIV caseload in the country, with 10,293 people living with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), Health Minister W Shylla informed the Assembly on February 25.

Replying to a question raised by NPP legislator Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, the minister said the state government has sanctioned a Rs 25-crore mission-mode intervention programme for the next five years to address what he described as an “alarming rise” in HIV/AIDS cases.

Shylla stated that over the past decade, 749 deaths linked to the disease have been recorded. East Khasi Hills reported the highest number at 435, followed by West Jaintia Hills with 123 and East Jaintia Hills with 90. Other districts reporting fatalities include Ri Bhoi (51), Eastern West Khasi Hills (16), West Khasi Hills (8), South West Khasi Hills (7), West Garo Hills (9), East Garo Hills (4), South Garo Hills (3), North Garo Hills (1) and South West Garo Hills (2).

He clarified that all reported deaths were attributed to opportunistic infections and none directly to HIV/AIDS.

Responding to concerns over rising infections, Shylla cited confidentiality provisions under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act and prevailing social stigma as major challenges. He noted that HIV status must remain confidential, testing requires consent, and treatment cannot be forced, which complicates early detection and intervention.

Despite these constraints, the department is intensifying awareness campaigns to improve testing and treatment uptake. The minister credited Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the state cabinet for approving the five-year mission to expand testing centres and manpower.

Replying to queries from legislators, including VPP MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit, Shylla said the government is collaborating with community stakeholders to encourage testing and adherence to treatment. He added that MLAs have pooled resources to donate a Bolero vehicle to support people living with HIV.

On infrastructure, the minister informed that the state currently operates 392 standalone Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) across districts, along with four mobile ICTCs. He further stated that the National AIDS Control Organisation has sanctioned Rs 17.8 crore to the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society for 2025–26 to strengthen ongoing interventions, including awareness drives, targeted outreach, opioid substitution therapy centres, expanded screening and care support services.

“HIV is no longer a death sentence. Though it cannot be cured, it can be treated, enabling patients to live a dignified life,” the minister said.