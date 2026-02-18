Meghalaya has no plans to open new government colleges: Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui

The Meghalaya government has no plans to open new government colleges across every district of the state, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told the assembly on February 18, giving a flat "No, Sir" in response to a question from MLA Miani D Shira.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of 677 vacant teaching posts lying unfilled across government lower primary schools statewide — and no recruitment drive is currently underway to fill them. The minister said hiring would only begin after a "rationalisation exercise" is completed, the purpose of which is to ensure optimum use of existing resources.

The vacancy figures paint a grim picture of the state's primary education infrastructure. South West Garo Hills leads with 84 vacancies, followed closely by West Garo Hills' Tura subdivision with 80, and North Garo Hills with 71. Even the state capital's subdivision of Shillong carries 53 unfilled posts.

On the question of physical education, the minister confirmed there are no sanctioned posts for PE inspectors or trainers in any government or aided school in the state, though 1,800 assistant professor posts exist across government and aided colleges.