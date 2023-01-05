The total number of electors in Meghalaya is currently 21,61,129, with 10,68,801 males and 10,92,326 females enrolled, as well as 2 transgenders. In addition, there are 3844 service electors.

Female enrollment is higher than male enrollment, at 10,92,326. Overall, the current electorate has increased by 2.36% over the draft rolls as of 9.11.2022.

This is according to the Electoral Rolls for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of 2023, which were published on January 5, 2023. On November 9, 2022, the State Level Launch of the Draft Publication of Electoral Rolls across the State kicked off the SSR-2023.

During the recently concluded 2023 Special Summary Revision exercise, 63,763 new electors applied for enrolment using Form 6. However, after the claims and objections hearing, there was a net increase of 49915, which is the total net additions.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, the purity of the Electoral Roll is a major focus for the ECI, and 13848 electors were removed from the Electoral Rolls for reasons such as death, address changes, and so on. This Revision also corrected the information for 40700 electors.

He also asserted that the entire SSR process has been guided by the principles of ensuring purity, health, inclusiveness, integrity, and transparency. Periodic meetings with all political parties were held at both the CEO and DC levels to ensure transparency in the overall SSR process. Inclusiveness was given special attention, and as a result, the number of People with Disabilities (PwDs) enrolled stands at 7478.

In comparison to 2018, the total electorate increased by 18%, with 4,29,062 new electors added in 2018.

Currently, the EP Ratio is 64.53%, the Gender Ratio is 1022, and the enrolment of 18-19-year-olds is 81,443.

In comparison to 3083 voting stations in 2018, the total number of polling places has increased to 3482.