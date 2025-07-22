Meghalaya HC allows students to use alternative ID documents for SC/ST scholarships

The Meghalaya High Court has issued an interim order directing the state government to accept alternative identification documents from students who cannot provide Aadhaar cards for availing SC/ST scholarships and financial assistance.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh delivered the ruling on July 21 in a public interest litigation filed by Greneth M Sangma, challenging a state notification from October 31, 2023, that made Aadhaar mandatory for the Fees Compensation for Post Matric Scholarship scheme.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the state's insistence on Aadhaar violated Supreme Court judgments in the K.S. Puttaswamy case, which established privacy rights and limited mandatory use of Aadhaar.

The court examined Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, noting a crucial provision that states: "if an Aadhaar number is not assigned to an individual, the individual shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service."

"Therefore, prima facie it does not follow that non-possession of Aadhaar number disentitles an otherwise eligible individual from the above benefits," the judges observed.

Under the interim order, the state government can request Aadhaar numbers for speedy identification but must accept alternative documents like PAN cards, voter cards, or passports from students unable or unwilling to obtain Aadhaar registration. The court emphasised that "non-possession of an Aadhaar number or card would not be a disqualification."

The ruling particularly impacts SC/ST students seeking the Free Studentship scheme and those requiring financial assistance who don't qualify for other scholarships. The court noted that students would need to prove their identity as residents through recognised alternative documents to the satisfaction of state authorities.

The case has been scheduled for a detailed hearing on August 12, 2025, when the court will examine the Aadhaar Act, related rules and regulations, and relevant Supreme Court precedents comprehensively.

The court noted this PIL "is bound to have all India ramification," suggesting the judgment could influence similar cases across the country where state governments have made Aadhaar mandatory for educational benefits.