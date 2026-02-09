Meghalaya HC calls failure to stop illegal rat-hole mining 'distressing', signals independent probe if needed

The Meghalaya High Court on Monday expressed grave concern over what it called a “distressing” failure by authorities to curb rampant illegal rat-hole coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district, after an explosion at an illegal mine left 27 people dead.

A division bench of Justices H S Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh warned that accountability would be fixed and that the court could order a probe by an independent or central agency if required. The judges were hearing the matter after the February 5 blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Mynsngat village, around 130 km east of Shillong.

Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar of East Jaintia Hills appeared before the court. A status report filed by the district administration cited a shortage of manpower, while stating that a criminal case had been registered and two people arrested in connection with the incident.

The bench, however, said the report raised serious concerns and reflected lapses in enforcement. While refraining from issuing detailed directions at this stage, the court directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report within 10 days. The report must detail district-wide action to identify and shut down illegal mining sites, seize equipment and arrest those involved. The court also ordered that the report include the status of the investigation into an earlier incident on January 14, when a labourer from Assam was killed in the same area.

The observations came after the court examined the Thirty-Sixth Interim Report of a court-appointed committee headed by retired judge B P Katakey. Based on a site visit, the report documented extensive illegal mining activity at Thangsku and in neighbouring Mopala and Sakhain villages, allegedly in defiance of court orders.

“The report is distressing and reflects dereliction in the discharge of duties by the authorities concerned,” the bench observed, adding that further orders could follow, including the institution of a “proper investigation or inquiry” by an independent or central agency.

Illegal rat-hole coal mining has continued in Meghalaya despite a blanket ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, which declared the practice unsafe, unscientific and environmentally destructive. Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow vertical shafts, often hundreds of feet deep, with little or no safety measures for workers.

East Jaintia Hills has seen repeated fatalities linked to illegal mining since 2018. That year, 15 miners died after water flooded an illegal mine at Ksan village, an incident that drew national attention. In the years since, explosions, cave-ins and flooding have been reported, frequently involving migrant labourers working in remote areas. Despite continued judicial monitoring, deaths have not stopped.

This year alone, two explosions were reported in the Thangsku area. One on January 14 killed a labourer from Assam. Days later, the February 5 blast triggered a fire inside interconnected underground pits, making it one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years.

The High Court had earlier set up a judicial monitoring mechanism and appointed Justice Katakey to oversee compliance with court and tribunal orders. His interim reports have repeatedly flagged ongoing illegal mining, weak enforcement and alleged collusion at various levels.

Rescue operations following the latest blast have involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, with authorities citing difficult terrain and the complex connectivity of underground pits as major challenges.

The court directed that a copy of the Katakey committee’s interim report be furnished to the Advocate General. It also exempted the Deputy Commissioner from further personal appearance, while directing the Superintendent of Police to remain present on the next date of hearing on February 19.