Meghalaya HC Chief Justice lays foundation stone for new District Court Complex

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Justice Revati Mohite Dere on June 30 said that quality judicial infrastructure is "no longer a luxury but a necessity" as she laid the foundation stone for the permanent District and Sessions Court Complex at Umsawli in New Shillong Township.

Describing the occasion as a historic milestone, Justice Dere said the foundation stone marked the beginning of a "stronger and more accessible justice delivery system" in the state.

She noted that the existing District Court in Shillong, which has served the city for over a century, is no longer adequate to meet the growing demands of the justice system due to increasing caseloads and space constraints for judges, lawyers and litigants.

"The new court complex will ensure greater dignity for litigants, improve access to justice, facilitate the use of technology for faster disposal of cases and provide additional courtrooms to reduce delays," she said.

Justice Dere emphasised that the district judiciary serves as the first point of contact for most citizens seeking justice and said the new complex would be built on the principles of accessibility, integrity, efficiency and humanity.

Highlighting the requirements under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, she said the court complex would feature modern facilities, including video recording of evidence, e-filing, dedicated witness deposition rooms and video conferencing systems to enhance judicial efficiency.

"It is being built not merely for judges but for every citizen seeking justice, including women, children, farmers, daily wage earners and other vulnerable sections of society," the Chief Justice added.

Meghalaya Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who attended the ceremony, said the project would significantly strengthen the state's justice delivery system. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the need for improved judicial infrastructure and greater integration of technology, while reaffirming the state government's commitment to supporting the High Court in modernising court infrastructure across Meghalaya.