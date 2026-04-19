Meghalaya HC closes assault, kidnap case against eight after settlement

The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a criminal case involving assault and kidnapping charges against eight accused persons after the complainant confirmed in open court that he had settled the matter amicably and harboured no further objection to the proceedings being closed.

The petition, Crl.Petn. No. 15 of 2026, was filed by Fordwardman Nongrem and seven others, all of whom faced charges under Sections 324, 367 and 506 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case stemmed from an incident on August 10, 2020, when the complainant, Pynshngain Wanniang, alleged that approximately 25 to 30 members of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) had entered his home early in the morning, taken him in a vehicle to the KSU office in Mawkyrwat, assaulted him without cause, and then sent him home. His mother had subsequently taken him to hospital.

A chargesheet was filed following investigation, and the matter had been pending before the Sessions Judge, Mawkyrwat as Session Case No. 14 of 2025.

The parties subsequently entered into a Compromise Deed dated 13th March 2026, brokered with the involvement of family members and well-wishers. The complainant also filed an affidavit dated 15th April 2026 and appeared before the court in person, where he reiterated his position, stating that he had no objection to the quashing of the proceedings.

Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere, on examining the FIR and chargesheet, noted that no offence under Section 367 of the IPC — which pertains to kidnapping or abducting in order to cause grievous harm — was actually made out on the facts. The medical certificate on record confirmed that the injuries sustained by the complainant were all simple in nature.

The court quashed both the FIR and the session case, and directed the eight petitioners to pay a total sum of Rs 10,000 to the complainant within two weeks. The matter has been listed for compliance on May 13, 2026.